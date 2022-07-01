Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.3% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $87,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $889.45. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

