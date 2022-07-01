Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $102,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.