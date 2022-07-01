Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

