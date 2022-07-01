Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $618,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

