Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,409 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.47.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

