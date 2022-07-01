Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Realty Income worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

