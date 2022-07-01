Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $169.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

