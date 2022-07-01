Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $41,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

