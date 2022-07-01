American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $29,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 190,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

