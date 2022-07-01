Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 43,984 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,134 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Best Buy worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

BBY opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

