Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $238.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $186.16 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.62.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

