The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.