Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

