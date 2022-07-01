Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.79.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $315.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.21. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

