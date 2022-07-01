Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

