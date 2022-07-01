Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 573.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 214,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.90.

