Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 518 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $113.68 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $228.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

