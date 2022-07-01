iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
