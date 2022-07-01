Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $1,895,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

C opened at $45.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

