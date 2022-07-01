iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

