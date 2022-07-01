Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 223,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

