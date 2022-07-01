Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 1,485 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

