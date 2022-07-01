Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $71.31 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

