Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

