1,710 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

