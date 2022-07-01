5,320 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

