The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Clorox were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

