Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.