Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,759 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

