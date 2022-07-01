Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,071 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.04.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

