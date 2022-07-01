Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $182,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 770.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $133.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.