Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,085 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth $352,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 47.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 9.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sempra by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

