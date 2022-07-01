Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $155.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.