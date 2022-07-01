Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

