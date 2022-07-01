Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,330,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.14 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.83.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

