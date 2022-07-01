Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 5,127 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the software’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock valued at $174,752,000 after acquiring an additional 197,646 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,464 shares of the software’s stock valued at $76,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,403 shares of the software’s stock valued at $65,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.65 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,454 shares of company stock valued at $603,037. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

