Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

