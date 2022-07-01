Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 203,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 308,646 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 585,424 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,666 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,690. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.41 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

