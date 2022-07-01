Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 991 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $307.82 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.12 and a 200 day moving average of $339.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

