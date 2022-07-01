Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,584 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,087,000 after buying an additional 176,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

