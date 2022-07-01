Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.30 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average of $236.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

