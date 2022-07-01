Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.09 Million Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.40% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000.

Shares of CFO opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

