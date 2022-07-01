Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,051,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

