Sigma Planning Corp Buys 13,234 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $18.64 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

