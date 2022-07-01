Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,834 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

