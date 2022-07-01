Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,680,000 after acquiring an additional 91,057 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

