New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

