Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $43.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.