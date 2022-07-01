Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.08 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $299.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $294.29 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

