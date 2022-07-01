Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

